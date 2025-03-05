Miami releases 2025 football schedule

RedHawks to host UNLV, Lindenwood in nonconference games at Yager Stadium
Miami (Ohio) defensive lineman Kobe Hilton, front right, douses head coach Chuck Martin, front left, after they defeated Colorado State in the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami (Ohio) defensive lineman Kobe Hilton, front right, douses head coach Chuck Martin, front left, after they defeated Colorado State in the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Sports
By Michael Cooper
53 minutes ago
X

The Miami University football program announced its 2025 schedule on Wednesday morning that includes games against seven teams that played in bowl games last season.

The RedHawks will travel to two Big Ten opponents to open the season. They’ll play at Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 28 before traveling to face Rutgers at Saturday, Sept. 6.

Following a bye week, the RedHawks will return to action with back-to-back home games at Yeager Stadium. They’ll play UNLV — last year’s LA Bowl winner — on Sept. 6. The RedHawks have another bye before its annual Homecoming game, which will be held Sept. 27 against Division I FCS program Lindenwood University.

ExploreMiami lands former Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn from the transfer portal

Mid-American Conference play begins Oct. 4 at home against Northern Illinois. They’ll host Eastern Michigan (Oct. 18), Western Michigan (Oct. 25), Toledo (Nov. 12) and Ball State (Nov. 29).

The RedHawks will also travel Akron (Oct. 11), Ohio (Nov. 4) and Buffalo (Nov. 19) as part of conference play.

ExploreArchdeacon: Miami University QB is ‘the toughest football player I ever coached’

The RedHawks have won 20 games over the last two seasons, including last year’s Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl victory over Colorado State.

Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) throws downfield against Colorado State in the first half of the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kickoff times are to be determined. Season tickets are on sale now at https://redhawktix.evenue.net/

Miami RedHawks

2025 Football Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 28: at Wisconsin

Saturday, Sept. 6: at Rutgers

Saturday, Sept. 20: UNLV

Saturday, Sept. 27: Lindenwood (Homecoming)

Saturday, Oct. 4: at Northern Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 11: at Akron

Saturday, Oct. 18: Eastern Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 25: Western Michigan

Tuesday, Nov. 4: at Ohio

Wednesday, Nov. 12: Toledo

Wednesday, Nov. 19: at Buffalo

Saturday, Nov. 29: Ball State

In Other News
1
Hubbard retires after seven-year career with Bengals
2
High School Wrestling: Five things to know about the OHSAA state...
3
High School Wrestling: Franklin sending five to compete at state...
4
Girls basketball: Which area players made the All-Southwest Ohio girls...
5
Girls basketball: Martin leads All-Southwest team as Division I Player...

About the Author