Miami RedHawks: Gabbert chosen for Maxwell Award watch list

Miami RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert is among the players on the preseason Maxwell Award watch list.
Already a three-year starter, Gabbert is among Miami’s top 10 in career passing yards (5,443), touchdown passes (41), completion percentage (.579), completions (376) and passes (650).
He threw for 2,648 yards and 26 touchdowns in 10 starts last season and was picked for the All-MAC third team.
That included a 492-yard game against rival Ohio and a 351-yard game against Buffalo. He threw nine touchdown passes in those two games, which were back to back.
Named for Robert “Tiny” Maxwell of Swarthmore College, the Maxwell Award is a college football player of the year trophy presented annually since 1937.
