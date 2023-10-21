Miami rally falls short vs. Toledo

Sole possession of first place in the Mid-American Conference East Division was short-lived for the Miami RedHawks.

In their Homecoming game against the West Division-leading Toledo Rockets at Yager Stadium in Oxford on Saturday, the RedHawks fell behind, 21-3, in the first half on the way to a 21-17 loss.

The loss cost Miami more than the undisputed lead in the standings. Fifth-year junior quarterback Brett Gabbert left the field in an ambulance after suffering a right leg injury on a run to Toledo’s 2-yard line with 1:31 left in the third quarter. Gabbert was seen slamming his left palm on the turf in pain and frustration.

Players on both teams knelt as Gabbert was being treated on the field and then gathered around him as we placed on a gurney and carted off. He was transported to Mercy Fairfield.

He finished 14-of-29 for 179 yards.

Aveon Smith took over and went 3-of-7 for 23 yards before fumbling with 1:20 left in the game, giving Toledo the opportunity to clinch the win.

Running back Rashad Amos scored on a 2-yard run on the first play after Gabbert left to help cut Toledo’s lead to 21-17.

Toledo junior quarterback Dequan Finn went 16-of-28 for 160 yards and two touchdowns and 14 times for 34 yards and a score to lead the Rockets to their seventh straight win. Junior running back Peny Boone, the reigning MAC West Division Offensive Player of the Week and conference’s leading rusher going into the game, carried the ball 17 times for 73 yards – 40 below his average.

Miami’s defense picked up its intensity after halftime and forced Toledo to punt seven times after the Rockets punted just once in the first half, but the RedHawks couldn’t capitalize enough to keep from slipping to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the MAC.

Coupled with the Ohio Bobcats’ 20-17 home win over Western Michigan, Miami (6-2, 3-1) slipped into a tie with Ohio for first place in the East.

The RedHawks and Bobcats meet next Saturday in Athens.

Miami needed just 1:55 on its first possession of the second half to score its first touchdown, going 38 yards to cut Toledo’s lead to 21-10 on junior running back Kenny Tracy’s two-yard run with 10:13 left in the third quarter.

The RedHawks were mounting another drive on their next possession before Gabbert was intercepted by senior linebacker Dallas Gant at Toledo’s 26-yard line.