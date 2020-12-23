Miami men’s basketball: RedHawks pause ‘team-related activities’ due to COVID-19

Nobody connected with the program was doing interviews about the situation, according to a department spokesperson.

The Miami men’s basketball website on Wednesday morning listed as “canceled” games against Defiance, which was scheduled for this past Monday, and Wednesday’s game against Bellarmine. The RedHawks had been scheduled to play those teams earlier in the season, but the first Defiance game was canceled to pandemic concerns in the Defiance program while the Bellarmine game was changed when the Mid-American Conference moved Miami’s home game against Buffalo from February to Dec. 15.