Miami men’s basketball: RedHawks pause ‘team-related activities’ due to COVID-19

For the second time this season, Miami’s men’s basketball non-conference home games against Defiance and Bellarmine have fallen victim to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Miami announced on Tuesday that the program “has paused team-related activities following COVID-19 protocols.”
“The RedHawks have postponed upcoming games and will resume their schedule some time after the New Year,” was the official statement issued by athletic department.
Nobody connected with the program was doing interviews about the situation, according to a department spokesperson.
The Miami men’s basketball website on Wednesday morning listed as “canceled” games against Defiance, which was scheduled for this past Monday, and Wednesday’s game against Bellarmine. The RedHawks had been scheduled to play those teams earlier in the season, but the first Defiance game was canceled to pandemic concerns in the Defiance program while the Bellarmine game was changed when the Mid-American Conference moved Miami’s home game against Buffalo from February to Dec. 15.
The RedHawks lost that game, 90-62, and are 3-3 overall and 0-1 in the MAC.
Listed as “postponed” were Miami’s MAC games against Ohio, scheduled for Dec. 29 at Millett Hall, and at Central Michigan on Jan. 2. The next RedHawks’ game is scheduled for Jan. 5 against Bowling Green in Oxford.