Miami holds off Kent State for key MAC win

The RedHawks are scheduled to meet Eastrival Bowling Green at Bowling Green on Saturday at noon. The Falcons slipped to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the MAC with a 38-7 home loss to Buffalo on Saturday. The Bulls, who edged Miami, 24-20, in Buffalo on Oct. 1, improved to 3-3 and 3-0.

Miami scored on three straight possessions to open up a 17-point first quarter lead. Defensive back Michael Dowell recovered a fumbled punt return at Kent State’s 31-yard line and Nicholson capitalized with a 49-yard field goal with 6:34 left in the first quarter.

Smith and wide receiver Myles Marshall connected on a 76-yard pass that set up Shelton’s 2-yard touchdown run with 5:07 left in the quarter.

Running back Kevin Davis got loose for a 41-yard touchdown run with 1:58 left in the quarter. Davis finished with a career-high 72 yards on eight carries.

Smith found Coldiron wide open along the left sideline for a 41-yard pass down to the three-yard line. Shelton stretched the ball across the goal line from there for his first career multi-touchdown game.

Kent State responded with an 83-yard, nine-play drive, overcoming penalties on consecutive plays with Schlee’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Walker.