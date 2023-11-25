Miami holds off Ball State to reach 10 wins

The Miami RedHawks reached 10 wins for the first time in 20 years Saturday with a 17-15 triumph on Saturday at Ball State.

It wasn’t easy.

Miami’s Yashyn McGee blocked Ball State’s go-ahead field goal attempt by Jackson Courville with 1:04 to play as the RedHawks hung on for the win.

Miami moved to 10-2 and wrapped up Mid-American Conference East Division play at 7-1.

The RedHawks will face West Division champ Toledo in the MAC Championship game next Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.

Miami rallied from an early 6-0 deficit to take a 7-6 on Aveon Smith’s 10-yard TD pass to Cade McDonald. A Raion Strader interception set up the score.

The RedHawks extended the lead to 14-6 on Rashad Amos’ 1-yard TD run in the second quarter. Courville, a freshman from Centerville, booted two field goals before halftime to make it 14-12.

A third-quarter interception by Miami’s Corbran Hondru set up Graham Nicholson’s 37-yard field goal late in the third to make it 17-12.

Courville hit a 29-yard field goal with 3:09 to play to make it 17-15.

Ball State (4-8, 3-5 MAC) then intercepted Smith at the Miami 16, but the defense held to set up McGee’s heroics.

Ty Wise had 19 tackles to lead the Miami defense.

Smith passed for a season-high 170 yards.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Miami vs. Toledo, Noon, ESPN, 980, 1450