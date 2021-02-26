Miami football schedule highlighted by road trips to Cincinnati, Minnesota and Army

The Miami RedHawks’ 2021 football schedule, announced Friday, is highlighted by non-conference road trips to Cincinnati, Minnesota and Army and five home games at Yager Stadium.
The RedHawks, who return starting quarterback Brett Gabbert, the 2019 Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year, and 10 starters on defense, including all-conference perfroamncers Kameron Butler and Lonnie Phelps, open the season Sept. 4 at rival Cincinnati. The Bearcats (9-1) finished eighth in the final Associated Press poll.
Miami then travels to Minnesota on Sept. 11
The home opener is set for Sept. 18 against Long Island University-Post.
The RedHawks wrap up non-conference play on Sept. 25 with a trip to Army.
MAC play begins at Yager Stadium on Oct. 2 against Central Michigan in a rematch of the 2019 MAC Championship game. Other home conference games will be against Akron (Oct. 16), Buffalo (Nov. 9) and Bowling Green (Nov. 16).
Miami’s road slate in the MAC features trips to Eastern Michigan (Oct. 9), Ball State (Oct. 23), Ohio (Nov. 2) and Kent State (Nov. 27).
The RedHawks are a conference-best 25-9 over their last 34 conference matchups. Miami was 2-1 in a COVID-shortened season last fall, including a 38-31 win over Ball State, the eventual MAC champion. Miami has been bowl eligible in four of the past five seasons.
Homecoming and Family Weekend information, along with info on ticket prices and attendance policies, will be announced at a later date.
