Miami falls to Kentucky in NCAA softball regionals

Karli Spaid blasted her 29th home run of the season to put Miami up 1-0, but the Wildcats answered with four runs in the first nad six more in the second on their way to a 15-1 five-inning win at Virginia Tech’s Softball Park.

Kentucky (36-17) hit four home runs. Brianna Pratt (18-5) took the loss for Miami (39-16-1).