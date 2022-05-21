journal-news logo
Miami falls to Kentucky in NCAA softball regionals

The Miami softball team hammered Bowling Green 11-0 last week to win the Mid-American Conference tournament and an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament. Miami lost to Kentucky on Friday in the NCAA Blacksburg Regional. WCPO photo

Sports
9 minutes ago

The Miami RedHawks softball team got off to a quick start Friday against Kentucky in a NCAA Regional game in Blacksburg, Va.

Karli Spaid blasted her 29th home run of the season to put Miami up 1-0, but the Wildcats answered with four runs in the first nad six more in the second on their way to a 15-1 five-inning win at Virginia Tech’s Softball Park.

Kentucky (36-17) hit four home runs. Brianna Pratt (18-5) took the loss for Miami (39-16-1).

Holly Blaska and Maggie Murphy had hits for the Mid-American Conference champion RedHawks.

Miami was scheduled to face St. Francis (Pa.) Saturday night in an elmination game. A win would move the RedHawks into another elmination game later Saturday vs. Virginia Tech or Kentucky.

The final day of the double-elimination regional is set for Sunday.

