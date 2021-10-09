journal-news logo
Miami falls to Eastern Michigan

Miami (Ohio) quarterback AJ Mayer (10) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Caption
Miami (Ohio) quarterback AJ Mayer (10) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Sports
31 minutes ago

The Miami RedHawks outgained Eastern Michigan 385-287 but failed to reach the end zone Saturday in a 13-12 Mid-American Conference loss to the Eagles in Ypsilanti, Mich.

The RedHawks drove to the Eastern Michigan 42-yard line in the final two minutes of the game, but A.J. Mayer’s fourth-down pass was deflected and Miami turned it over on towns.

Graham Nicholson booted four field goals (49 yards, 40, 31, 44) for the RedHawks (2-4, 1-1 MAC).

A pair of Nicholson field goals put Miami up 6-0 in the first quarter. EMU (4-2, 1-1 MAC) responded with the game’s only touchdown midway through the second quarter and added a field goal near the end of the half to take a 10-6 lead.

Nicholson’s fourth FG cut EMU’s lead to 13-12 with 6:29 to play.

Mayer passed for 259 yards. Jack Sorenson caught seven passes for 123 yards for Miami.

The RedHawks’ defense was led by Ivan Pace (12 tackles). Miami recorded six sacks, including a pair by Kameron Butler.

Miami returns home next Saturday to host Akron at 2:30 p.m. at Yager Stadium.

