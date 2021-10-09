Miami falls to Eastern Michigan

The Miami RedHawks outgained Eastern Michigan 385-287 but failed to reach the end zone Saturday in a 13-12 Mid-American Conference loss to the Eagles in Ypsilanti, Mich.
The RedHawks drove to the Eastern Michigan 42-yard line in the final two minutes of the game, but A.J. Mayer’s fourth-down pass was deflected and Miami turned it over on towns.
Graham Nicholson booted four field goals (49 yards, 40, 31, 44) for the RedHawks (2-4, 1-1 MAC).
A pair of Nicholson field goals put Miami up 6-0 in the first quarter. EMU (4-2, 1-1 MAC) responded with the game’s only touchdown midway through the second quarter and added a field goal near the end of the half to take a 10-6 lead.
Nicholson’s fourth FG cut EMU’s lead to 13-12 with 6:29 to play.
Mayer passed for 259 yards. Jack Sorenson caught seven passes for 123 yards for Miami.
The RedHawks’ defense was led by Ivan Pace (12 tackles). Miami recorded six sacks, including a pair by Kameron Butler.
Miami returns home next Saturday to host Akron at 2:30 p.m. at Yager Stadium.