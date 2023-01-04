Miami falls to Central Michigan

Zarzuela shot 13 of 13 from the free throw line for the Chippewas (6-8). Brian Taylor scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Markus Harding was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The RedHawks (6-8) were led in scoring by Morgan Safford, who finished with 20 points and two steals. Anderson Mirambeaux added 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Miami. Mekhi Lairy also had seven points and six assists.