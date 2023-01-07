Miami falls to 0-2 in MAC with home loss to Kent State

In the opener of Saturday’s women’s-men’s doubleheader, Miami erased a 10-point third-quarter deficit to take a fourth-quarter lead before Akron closed the game with a run that led to a 77-66 win. Sophomore guard Ivy Wolf led four players in double figures with 17 points for the RedHawks, who slipped to 5-10 overall and 0-2 in the MAC with their fifth loss in the last six games. The Zips improved to 11-2 and 2-0.

Relying on a balanced attack and MAC-best scoring defense, Kent State (12-3, 2-0) took a five-game winning streak into the game while Miami had lost two of its last three, including a 68-58 loss at Central Michigan in the MAC opener on Tuesday. The Golden Flashes, last season’s MAC Tournament runnersup and the favorites to win this season’s title in conference’s pre-season coaches’ poll, went into Saturday’s game allowing an average of 61.6 points per game.

The RedHawks took their biggest lead of the game, 53-47, on Kamari Williams’s 3-pointer from the left wing with 8:20 left in the game. Kent State responded with an 11-2 run for a 58-55 lead with 4:15 remaining.

Safford scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a first half that featured three ties and 10 lead changes. Neither team led by more than four points before the Golden Flashes took s 32-31 lead into the locker room. The RedHawks missed five of their first six shots before regrouping, but they turned the ball over eight times, helping Kent State build a 7-3 advantage in points off turnovers.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Buffalo at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 980, 1450