journal-news logo
X

Miami falls to 0-2 in MAC with home loss to Kent State

Credit: David A. Moodie

Credit: David A. Moodie

Sports
By Mark Schmetzer, Contributing Writer
36 minutes ago

OXFORD — Four Miami RedHawks reached double figures in scoring, but that wasn’t enough to overcome Sincere Carry’s 31 points and his alley-oop pass that led to a game-clinching dunk.

Facing a Miami zone defense, the Kent State redshirt senior found classmate Miryne Thomas for a thunderous dunk that left the Golden Flashes with a 65-59 lead with 1:13 left in the game, and they expanded the lead to eight before holding on for a 69-66 Mid-American Conference win at Millett Hall in Oxford.

Fifth-year senior guard Mekhi Lairy led Miami with 17 points. Redshirt-junior Morgan scored 15 points and collected a season-high 11 assists. Senior Anderson Mirambeaux added 13 points and freshman guard Ryan Mabrey scored 13.

Miami is scheduled to resume MAC play on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Buffalo at Millett Hall. The Bulls are 8-7 overall and 2-0 in the MAC after winning, 80-62, against Northern Illinois on Saturday.

The RedHawks fell to 6-9 overall and 0-2 in the MAC. They are 3-9 against Division  I teams.

In the opener of Saturday’s women’s-men’s doubleheader, Miami erased a 10-point third-quarter deficit to take a fourth-quarter lead before Akron closed the game with a run that led to a 77-66 win. Sophomore guard Ivy Wolf led four players in double figures with 17 points for the RedHawks, who slipped to 5-10 overall and 0-2 in the MAC with their fifth loss in the last six games. The Zips improved to 11-2 and  2-0.

Relying on a balanced attack and MAC-best scoring defense, Kent State (12-3, 2-0) took a five-game winning streak into the game while Miami had lost two of its last three, including a 68-58 loss at Central Michigan in the MAC opener on Tuesday. The Golden Flashes, last season’s MAC Tournament runnersup and the favorites to win this season’s title in conference’s pre-season coaches’ poll, went into Saturday’s game allowing an average of 61.6  points per game.

The RedHawks took their biggest lead of the game, 53-47, on Kamari Williams’s 3-pointer from the left wing with 8:20 left in the game. Kent State responded with an 11-2 run for a 58-55 lead with 4:15 remaining.

Safford scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a first half that featured three ties and 10 lead changes. Neither team led by more than four points before the Golden Flashes took s 32-31 lead into the locker room. The RedHawks missed five of their first six shots before regrouping, but they turned the ball over eight times, helping Kent State build a 7-3 advantage in points off turnovers.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Buffalo at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 980, 1450

In Other News
1
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin posts on Instagram, thanks everyone for the...
2
Ross snaps two-game losing streak, stays unbeaten in SWOC
3
Boys basketball: Middletown holds off Lakota West in double OT
4
Browns done with Jadeveon Clowney after critical comments
5
Cus Words: 10 thoughts on the College Football Playoff results for Ohio...

About the Author

Mark Schmetzer
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top