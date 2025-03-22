Miami ‘excited’ for home WNIT contest against Duquesne

“It’s a box that you check as you’re trying to grow your program,” Miami coach Glenn Box said. “It’s also an opportunity to build momentum for your program. We look forward to doing that.

“As far as I’m concerned, our following is increasing,” Box added. “I think more people are interested in our program and what it is we’re trying to do here.

“For us, again, it is an absolute honor to play in this thing. And that’s how I see it. We all want to play in the NCAA Tournament, but at the end of the day, we didn’t accomplish that goal. But this affords us the opportunity to get postseason experience, and it gives us the chance to take this program into a new light as far as being more experienced with our core kids going into next year.”

Miami is searching for its first 20-win season since the 2018-19 campaign. It would be just the sixth time this century the RedHawks would capture 20 wins in a single season.

“It would be big. It would be big,” Box said. “I’m more excited about simply playing well. I think that’s extremely important. I want to play really, really well.

“It’s our first time in postseason play. I almost feel like we’re playing with house money. I don’t feel like there’s a lot of pressure on us. We have a full team that hasn’t done it before, but they’re excited about playing. It’s a good day, man. It’s a good day. I feel very fortunate that we get to represent. I just like what this is doing for us. We’re able to pick up the phone and we’re able to talk to recruits who are excited about us. This is just part of the journey. I’m super happy we get to do this.”

RedHawks to watch

Amber Tretter has recorded 19 double-doubles in her career, including nine this year. The sophomore forward nearly averages a double-double in points (11.1) and rebounds (9.1).

Maya Chandler scored a team-high 23 points for the RedHawks in their 68-61 Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinal loss to Kent State.

Gonzalez gone?

RedHawks leading scorer Enjulina Gonzalez is reportedly entering the transfer portal, according to BTNScouting.

It is not known whether the 5-foot-9 sophomore guard, who scores 16.8 points a game, will play on Sunday.

Gonzalez has scored in double figures 25 straight games dating back to Dec. 1. She has surpassed 20 points nine different times this season, including a season-high 29 points in a win at FIU. Miami is 8-1 this season when Gonzalez scores 20-plus points.

About Duquesne

The Dukes (20-12) advanced to the second round of the WNIT with a 70-68 win over Longwood on Thursday.

Duquesne averages 72.5 points a game and is led by Megan McConnell (18.5 ppg.) and Jerni Kiaku (13.1 ppg.).

“They’re a good team,” Box said. “They take a lot of 3s. They have a really good player in McConnell. They have an athletic wing. They’ve got good players.”

Box was an assistant coach at Indiana when Dukes senior forward Kiandra Brown played for the Hoosiers. Brown averages 6.4 points and 3.5 rebounds a game.

“It’s cool to see her doing some things I worked with her with at Indiana,” Box said of Brown. “I’m super happy for her. I’m super happy for her team. I want to make sure I put that out there for her.”

The series

Miami is 1-4 all-time against Duquesne. The two teams competed back on March 15, 2018, in the opening round of the WNIT when Duquesne won 69-56.

Miami’s lone victory in the series was on Jan. 5, 2013 (54-49) in Pittsburgh.

“They’re another tough opponent, which is what we expect when we get into postseason play,” Box said. “We expect a grind-out fight. We expect our kids to bring the sledgehammer and be ready to compete. I know they’re coming off a really, really tough win.”

What’s next?

Colgate (23-9) played Coppin State (18-14) on Saturday, and the winner of that game will face Cleveland State (24-9) on Tuesday. That winner will play the Miami-Duquesne winner on a date, time and place to be determined.