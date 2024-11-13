Miami defeats Maryland-Eastern Shore 88-70

Also for Miami, Kam Craft scored 18 points, going 7 of 13 (4 for 9 from 3-point range). Antwone Woolfolk shot 6 of 11 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Hawks (0-3) were led by Ketron Shaw, who recorded 27 points, four assists and two steals. Cardell Bailey added 21 points and two steals for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Miami entered halftime up 42-38. Elmer paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Miami took the lead with 8:25 left in the second half and did not give it up. Elmer scored 14 second-half points.

Miami travels to Michigan on Monday night.

MONDAY’S GAME

Miami at Michigan, 6 p.m., 980, 1450