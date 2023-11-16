Miami clinches East Division title, MAC Championship game berth

OXFORD — Miami is going back to Detroit for the Mid-American Conference football championship game.

The RedHawks earned the MAC East Division championship and a berth against West Division-champion Toledo by scoring a 23-10 win over the Buffalo Bulls on Wednesday at Yager Stadium in Oxford.

Rashad Amos scored two touchdowns, the second helping the RedHawks gain some breathing room with a 20-10 lead on a 2-yard run with 10:45 left in the game, as Miami improved to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the MAC.

The transfer from South Carolina finished with 82 yards on 15 carries.

MAC EAST CHAMPS‼️



#RiseUpRedHawks

Junior kicker Graham Nicholson added three field goals, including one from 23 yards with 3:11 left in the game for a 23-10 Miami lead. Nicholson is a MAC-best 22-of-22 on field goals this season.

The Bulls looked poised to cut the lead to 23-17 on an apparent 80-yard touchdown pass from Cole Snyder to Marlyn Johnson, but video review revealed that Miami senior nickel back Michael Dowell had forced a fumble at the 1-yard line and Johnson was out of bounds as he tried to recover for a touchback.

Sophomore quarterback Aveon Smith put Miami in position for the touchdown with a 52-yard pass down the left sideline to freshman wide receiver Javon Tracy, who started in place of injured wide receiver Gage Larvadain. Tracy had five catches for 123 yards.

Smith was 9-of-16 for 146 yards. He also gained 60 yards on 14 carries.

Senior tight end Luke Bolden had his first two receptions of the season in the first half.

The teams combined for 11 punts and just four penalties.

An amazing effort from Michael Dowell causes a fumble and saves a TD when we needed it👏 Refs ended up reversing the call!

#RiseUpRedHawks

The two teams combined to punt on their first six possessions before Miami took advantage of solid field position to get on the scoreboard. Starting at Buffalo’s 44-yard line, the RedHawks worked their way down to the seven-yard line before settling for Graham Nicholson’s 25-yard field goal with 8:25 left in the second quarter.

After yet another Bulls punt, Smith led Miami on a six-play, 88-yard drive capped by Amos’s 30-yard scamper around left end, helping the RedHawks open up a 10-0 lead with 2:50 left in the half.

Buffalo responded with a 12-play, 77-yard drive that led to graduate-student Alex McNulty’s 48-yard field goal as time expired.

Miami opened the second half with a nine-play, 80-yard drive for a 13-3 lead after Nicholson drilled a 37-yard field goal. Smith completed a 37-yard pass, third-and-seven pass to redshirt-freshman wide receiver Javon Tracy to keep the drive alive.

Buffalo used a 27-yard pass on a fake punt to keep a drive alive, and an offside by senior cornerback Yashyn McKee kept the drive alive while the Bulls were kicking a field goal. The Bulls capitalized with junior quarterback CJ Ogbonna’s three-yard run, helping cut Miami’s lead to 13-10 with 2:14 left in the third quarter.

The Rockets are the defending MAC champions. They beat Miami 21-17 at Yager Stadium on Oct. 21.

Miami needed a win or a loss by Ohio University to clinch the program’s sixth championship game appearance since the game was created in 1997 and second under 10th-year coach Chuck Martin. The RedHawks also went and won in 2019, beating Central Michigan, 26-21.

Miami owns the tiebreaker with a 30-16 win at Ohio on Oct. 28.

The RedHawks will play at Ball State in the annual “Redbird Rivalry” game on Nov. 25 to wrap up the regular season. Kickoff time remains undetermined.

Miami has won 16 MAC championships, including three championship game victories.

The last time the RedHawks won as many as six regular-season conference games was when they finished 6-2 in 2019. They haven’t won as many as seven regular-season conference games since going 7-1 on the way to the MAC championship in 2010.

The last time they won at least nine regular-season games was 2003 when they went 11-1 on the way to winning the MAC championship and beating Louisville in the GMAC Bowl in 2003.