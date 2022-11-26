journal-news logo
X

Miami builds big first-half lead vs. Arkansas Little Rock

Sports
By Chris Vogt, Contributing Writer
57 minutes ago

OXFORD — Billy Smith hit his first five 3-point attempts in the first half on Saturday at Millett Hall, and the Miami RedHawks lead Little Rock 43-27 at the break.

The RedHawks (1-4) never trailed, moving out to a 19-8 lead when Smith connected on his fifth 3-point bucket in a row at the 14:52 mark.

Smith leads Miami with 15 points and 4 rebounds, while Ryan Mabrey has 9 points.

Miami is shooting 16 of 25 (64%) from the floor, while Little Rock is firing 12 of 33 (36.4%).

D.J. Smith has 10 points to pace Little Rock at the break.

NOTES: This is the first-ever meeting between Little Rock (2-4) and Miami. ... The RedHawks, who have lost three in a row, are coming off an 86-56 loss at No. 11 Indiana.

UP NEXT: Miami hosts Jackson State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

In Other News
1
Ohio State-Michigan: Buckeyes score late to take lead into halftime
2
Ohio State-Michigan: Who is in, who is out for The Game?
3
Hamilton, Badin set for first-ever boys hoops matchup
4
High School Football State Semifinal Scoreboard
5
Burrow believes growth of offensive line to show at Tennessee

About the Author

Chris Vogt
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top