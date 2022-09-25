Miami beats Northwestern, scores first win over Big Ten team since 2003

Graham Nicholson kicked a 36-yard field goal with 21 seconds left Saturday night to lift Miami to a 17-14 win at Northwestern.
It was the RedHawks’ first win over a Big Ten team since it beat Northwestern in 2003.
Keyon Mozee had 21 carries for a career-high 171 yards and quarterback Aveon Smith passed for a touchdown and rushed for another as Miami moved to 2-2.
Trailing 7-0, Miami knotted the game just before halftime when Caiden Woullard blocked a Northwestern punt. Chris Cavalaris returned it seven yards to the Wildcats’ 8-yard line. Miami cashed in on Smith’s 12-yard TD pass to Mac Hippenhammer.
Cam Porter’s 2-yard TD run with 8:34 to play put Northwestern up 14-7.
Miami responded immediately. Mozee’s 66-yard run to the Wildcats’ 1 set up Smith’s scoring plunge on the next play.
On the winning drive, Miami went 58 yards in 13 plays. Mozee’s 14-yard run on third-and-3 got the RedHawks’ into field goal range.
Ja’Von Kimpson sealed the win when he recovered a Northwestern fumble with four seconds to play.
The RedHawks open Mid-American Conference play next Saturday at Buffalo. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.
