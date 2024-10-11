Miami at Eastern Michigan: 4 things to know about Saturday’s game

“Obviously, you don’t want to start 0-1 in the conference,” said Salopek, Miami’s defensive captain and senior linebacker. “But the divisions are now away, so we can still win out and be up in Detroit. There’s still a lot to play for, obviously.

“We’re not down at any means,” Salopek added. “We have a lot of things to fix on both sides of the ball and ST (special teams). We’ve got a great group of guys in that building that want to come in and compete every day. And I believe in them, and our staff believes in them to go and do their jobs. But I think we’re fine. We can win out and be right where we want to be. So obviously the season is not over at any means.”

Miami will take a 1-4 overall, 0-1 MAC record into its road contest against Eastern Michigan on Saturday. Here are four things to know heading into the game:

1. RedHawks to watch

Wide receiver Javon Tracy caught 10 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in Miami’s 30-20 loss at Toledo last week, while quarterback Brett Gabbert threw for 296 yards and two scores against Toledo.

Defensively, Corban Hindru recorded two interceptions and a career-high 11 tackles against the Rockets. His interceptions were Miami’s first of the season. Connor Briggs and Preston Daniel made their first career starts last week.

2. Scouting Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan, which is on a three-game winning streak, enters Saturday’s action at 4-1 overall and 1-0 in MAC play.

Quarterback Cole Snyder has thrown for 957 yards and four touchdowns, while Delbert Mimms leads the team with 315 yards rushing and five scores.

JT Killen has 31 tackles and two forced fumbles on the defensive side of the ball.

“We’ve got a really good opponent this week. They’re 4-1,” Miami coach Chuck Martin said. “What you feel like when you’re 4-1, and you’re confident, and your energy, and your belief. Everybody’s on their toes and can’t wait to get to work. It’s a big deal.”

3. The last meeting

Miami outgained Eastern Michigan 385-257 but settled for four field goals in a 13-12 loss back on Oct. 9, 2021.

AJ Mayer threw for 259 yards and Jack Sorenson had a game-high seven catches for 123 yards.

Defensively, Ivan Pace Jr. had a team-high 12 tackles, while five different RedHawks recorded sacks.

4. The series

This will be the 25th meeting between the two programs with the RedHawks holding an 18-6 advantage.

Eastern Michigan has won the last two meetings, but prior to that, the RedHawks had won nine straight from 1994 to 2016.

“Like I said after the (Toledo) game, Eastern doesn’t care,” Martin said. “They don’t feel sorry for us that we’re off-kilter, we’re not as confident. They’ve got a bye week. They’re rested up.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Miami at Eastern Michigan, 2 p.m., 980, 1450