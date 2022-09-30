Miami at Buffalo: What to know about Saturday’s game

Last meeting: On Miami’s first offensive play, Brett Gabbert threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jack Sorenson on a flea-flicker, and the RedHawks never trailed in a 45-18 win.

Coaches: Miami’s Chuck Martin is 41-54 in nine seasons at Miami and 115-60 in 15 overall season; Buffalo’s Maurice Linguist is 5-11 in two seasons with the Bulls and overall.

Miami notes: Rushing – 5-foot-7, 179-pound sophomore RB Keyon Mozee, 46 carries, 246 yards, 1 TD; Passing – 6-1, 203 redshirt freshman QB Aveon Smith, 32-of-66, 346 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT; Receiving – 5-11, 190 redshirt senior WR Mac Hippenhammer, 17 catches, 219 yards, 4 TD; Tackles: 6-2, 221 senior MLB Ryan McWood, 42 tackles, 23 solo.

Buffalo notes: Rushing – 6-2, 215 redshirt freshman RB Mike Washington, 56 carries, 218 yards, 3 TD; Passing – 6-2, 208 junior QB Cole Snyder, 90-of-146, 1,026 yards, 7 TD, 2 INT; Receiving – 6-3, 210 graduate student WR Justin Marshall, 20 catches, 301 yards, 3 TD; Tackles – 6-1, 225 junior LB Shaun Dolac, 39 tackles, 25 solo. Shane Montgomery, Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2001through 2004 and coach from 2005 through 2008, is in his second season as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Next game: Miami is scheduled to face MAC East Division-rival Kent State at Yager Stadium in Oxford at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. Buffalo is scheduled to play at Bowling Green at noon on Oct. 8.

Linguist on facing tradition-rich Miami: “Because of the success they’ve had, they expect to be in hard-fought battles, and they expect to win. They’ve had a lot of success at Miami and have done a really good job over a long period of time. I think they play very hard. They play together. These games are also coming down to a test of your foundation, as well as the program.

“We’re coming off a lot of lessons, good and bad. We’re coming off some success. It’s how we handle ourselves moving forward. So much of the midseason games are about you doing what you do well. We don’t have to be the best team in the nation. We’ve got to just play very, very well at 3:30 on Saturday and be the best team in the stadium.”