Miami at Bowling Green: What to know about Saturday’s game

Sports
By Mark Schmetzer, Contributing Writer
42 minutes ago

Who: Miami (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) at Bowling Green (2-4, 1-1).

When: Noon, Saturday.

Where: Doyt Perry Stadium (24,286), Bowling Green.

Television/Radio: ESPN+/1450-AM.

Series: Miami leads, 46-24-5, including 22-10-4 at Bowling Green.

Last meeting: Tyre Shelton ran for two touchdowns and Brett Gabbert threw for two more as Miami reeled off 34 unanswered points in a 34-7 win, extending the RedHawks’ Yager Stadium win streak to 14

Coaches: Miami’s Chuck Martin is 42-55 in nine seasons at Miami and 116-61 in 15 overall seasons; Bowling Green’s Scot Loeffler is 14-22 in four seasons, same overall.

Miami: Rushing – 5-foot-7, 179-pound sophomore RB Keyon Mozee, 77 carries, 353 yards, 1 TD; Passing – 6-1, 203 redshirt freshman QB Aveon Smith, 55-of-104, 644 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT; Receiving – 5-11, 190 redshirt senior WR Mac Hippenhammer, 22 catches, 314 yards, 4 TD; Tackles: 6-2, 221 senior MLB Ryan McWood, 53 tackles, 28 solo.

Bowling Green: Rushing – 6-foot, 220 sophomore RB Jaison Patterson, 45 carries, 191 yards, 1 TD; Passing – 6-3, 219 senior Matt McDonald, 106-of-190, 14 TD, 2 INT; 6-foot, 180 senior WR Odieu Hiliare, 20 catches, 253 yards, 4 TD; Tackles – 6-1, 195 senior S Chris Bacon, 42 tackles, 30 solo. 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior outside linebacker Demetrius Hardamon (Beavercreek); 6-2, 200 outside linebacker Avi McGary (Lakota East).

Next game: Miami is scheduled for an inter-division matchup with Western Michigan of the MAC West on Oct. 22 at 3:30 p.m.; Bowling Green is due to travel to Mount Pleasant, Mich., for a 1 p.m. game against Central Michigan of the MAC West.

Loeffler on Bowling Green’s 38-7 home loss to Buffalo on Saturday: “There’s still a ton of football to be played. The MAC is chaotic. We see teams week-in and week-out, do what we did. Hopefully, we don’t go down this path again. I wanted to be competitive in every single MAC game, and where I’m disappointed is we were not competitive on Saturday. I’m beyond disappointed, like flabbergasted disappointed.”

