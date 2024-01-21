McMahon scores 33 as Ohio State knocks of No. 2 Iowa

COLUMBUS — Ohio State rallied from a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to stun Iowa in overtime Sunday afternoon.
An Ohio State women’s basketball record crowd of 18,660 fans watched the 18th-ranked Buckeyes grab a share of first place in the Big Ten with a 100-92 victory over the second-ranked Hawkeyes, who had won 15 in a row.
Centerville grad Cotie McMahon dominated overtime and finished with 33 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio State, which overcame 45 points from Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, the nation’s leading scorer.
