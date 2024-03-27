McLain undergoes shoulder surgery; no timetable for return

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
0 minutes ago
Infielder Matt McLain underwent successful surgery Tuesday to address cartilage damage and repair his labrum in his left shoulder, the Cincinnati Reds announced Wednesday.

The Reds do not have a timetable for McLain’s return because “it has a wide range of possibilities” but did announce, “We hope to have Matt back this season.”

According to a report last week, McLain reported shoulder soreness after diving for a ball during a workout.

McLain, 24, played in 89 games last season as a rookie. He hit .290 with 16 home runs and 50 RBIs. He was hitless in 13 at-bats this spring in five appearances.

The Reds open the 2024 season at 4:10 p.m. Thursday against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park.

About the Author

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

