McCoy: Reds bats go silent in 7-3 loss to Twins

Any fears that the Reds might suffer a letdown after clinching a playoff spot Friday night were assuaged quickly.

The Reds reached Twins starter Michael Pineda for a pair of runs in the top of the first when the first three reached base.

Shogo Akiyama led with a slap-single to left, Jesse Winker walked and Joey Votto singled for a run. A second run scored on a sacrifice fly by Mike Moustakas. Pineda needed 34 pitches to cover the first.

Then the bats went silent against Pineda and a parade of five Minnesota relief pitchers.

Asked if his team might have had a letdown after clinching Friday night, manager David Bell said, "I was aware of that all day. Not really. We had some opportunities early. We jumped out early. We had an opportunity later in the game. We were into it.

“I didn’t sense that,” he said about a letdown. “We understand the importance of these games. We definitely competed. Both teams have lot to play for and we need to keep playing. Tomorrow (Sunday) can mean a lot for both teams.”

The Reds still have a chance to catch the Cardinals and the Twins can win the American League Central if they win Sunday and the Chicago White Sox lose to the Chicago Cubs.

Reds starter Luis Castillo was not on his game and gave up four runs and six hits over four innings to dip his record to 4-and-6 after he had won four straight.

Castillo was not happy with his results, his last start before he will pitch Game 2 of the playoffs Thursday.

“I feel healthy, but I did feel a little bit uncomfortable today,” said Castillo. "We lost today, so that’s why I feel uncomfortable. "This will be the first time in my career that I’ll pitch in the playoffs. And I’m really happy that I’ll be able to go out there.

“At the beginning of the season we didn’t start very well, but we worked on it as the season went,” he added. “But it’s not how you start, but how you finish. Now we have to work even harder and pitch well.”

Minnesota retrieved a run in the bottom of the first. With one out, Luis Arraez forced Castillo to throw 12 pitches, five foul balls on a 3-and-2 count, then he doubled to right center. He scored on Nelson Cruz’s two-out single to cut the Reds lead to 2-1.

Castillo retired the first batter in the third, then the Twins doubled-down — three straight doubles by Max Kepler, Arraez and Eddie Rosario for two runs and a 3-2 lead.

Another Twins double led to a run in the fourth, a one-out opposite field push inside the third base bag by Marwin Gonzalez. He took third on a ground ball and scored on Castillo’s wild pitch to make it 4-2.

The Twins continued to double their pleasure in the fifth against relief pitcher Anthony DeSclafani. Two more doubles — Kepler and Arraez — gave them seven doubles. The one by Arraez was his third in three at bats and provided another run for a 5-2 Minnesota lead.

After 11 Reds went down in order, Brian Goodwin and Kyle Farmer opened the seventh with back-to-back singles. Curt Casali struck out. Manager David Bell sent up Nick Castellanos to pinch-hit against left hander Taylor Rogers and he singled on a 0-and-2 pitch for a run.

Bell then sent up Aristides Aquino to bat for Jesse Winker and he was hit by a pitch to fill the bases for Joey Votto with one out.

Votto, hitting .352 for his career with the bases loaded, struck out on a 3-and-2 pitch and Eugenio Suarez grounded out, stranding three.

So what promised to be a big-inning uprising turned into a one-run affair and a 5-3 Reds deficit. And thus ended any Cincinnati challenges.

The Twins, though, added two in the bottom of the seventh, an inning that began with their eighth double, this one by Ehire Adrianza. He scored on a single by Arraez — his fourth hit. A second run scored on Rosario’s sacrifice fly for a 7-3 Minnesota lead.

The Reds went down meekly in the ninth — three straight strikeouts by Farmer, Casali and Nick Senzel.