McCoy: Big Red Machine’s pitching staff deserves some love

A: Depends on the person and knowing Cruz’s personality he probably apologized over and over and over again. And he probably said, “I’ll do better next time,” which he did. He helped preserve Greene’s win in his next start by retiring a batter with two on and two outs. And I’m certain Greene said, “Thank you, Fernando.”

Q: Whenever The Big Red Machine is brought up, members of the pitching staff are rarely mentioned. Why? — MIKE, Middletown.

A: That has always perplexed me, too. The other nickname for that team is The Great Eight and when there is a reunion or a function, the eight position players are featured. The BRM’s pitching staff was exceptional: Don Gullett, Gary Nolan, Jack Billingham, Freddie Norman, Pedro Borbon, Clay Carroll, Rawly Eastwick, Will McEnaney. Without those guys, the Big Red Machine is missing about eight spark plugs. Why are they ignored? All the big egos and all the big talkers were the position players.

Q: In your opinion, who are the top five players born in the Dayton area to play in the majors and I’m sure Craig Stammen will be in that list? — ROB, North Star.

A: While I love Craig Stammen and he pitched for the University of Dayton, his native North Star is a ‘fur piece’ from Dayton. My list starts with Mike Schmidt and Jesse Haines, both Hall of Famers. Roger Clemens was born in Dayton, but left very young. So did Chris Chambliss, so neither is on my list as truly Dayton-bred. Steve Yeager was born in West Virginia, but came to Dayton at an early age. He is on my list. So are true Dayton-borns Ron Nischwitz, Fred Scherman and Jeff Reboulet.

And don’t forget: Bob Borkowski, Mike Maddux, Duffy Dyers, Mickey McGuire, Cal Hogue and Ducky Holmes.

Q: Any chance Elly De La Cruz could be a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals? PENNIE, Springfield.

A: De La Cruz is from the Dominican Republic, so he probably thinks a football is a lopsided soccer ball. But with his athletic skills, he probably would learn the game in one practice. He no doubt could win an Olymic gold medal in curling. For sure he would in the walking event. He has 44 walks. And if he would decide to try football, I’d prefer it be with the Cleveland Browns.

Q: When a player is designated for assignment, does that mean he is no longer part of his team’s organization? — BILL, Huber Heights.

A: When a player is DFA’d, he is immediately removed from the team’s 40-man roster. Within seven days, the team must trade him or place him on outright waivers, which means any other team can claim him and put him on their 40-man roster. If none of that happens, his original team can release him or offer him a spot on one of their minor league teams, but he won’t be on the 40-man big league roster. It’s better than giving a player the pink slip or his walking papers. But as comedian George Carlins asked, “Has anybody ever really, actually received or even seen a pink slip or walking papers?”

Q: Who were the best players you ever saw who wore glasses when they played? — JEFF, Beavercreek.

A: Let’s start with Chris Sabo, who wore goggles when he played third base for the Reds. Manager Pete Rose called him Specs. The best? Had to be pitcher Greg Maddux, who wore glassses to spot the corners of home plate. Unbelievably, Dayton native Steve Yeager wore glasses when he caught. And it is said that pitcher Ryne Duren, who wore bottle-bottom glasses, hit a batter in the on-deck circle. Broadcaster Jack Brickhouse asked Earl Torgeson why he wore glasses and he said, “Because I want to be able to see.” Denny McLain won 31 games wearing glasses. Other Reds: Tom Hume, Kent Tekulve, Leon Durham, Jerry Hairston. Only three players who wore glasses are in the Hall of Fame: Maddux, Reggie Jackson and Chick Hafey, the Reds’ first All-Star. And I need glasses to read what I just wrote.

Q: Whatever happened to Scooter Gennett after a couple of good years with the Reds? — SCOTT, Vandalia.

A: Gennett, the first ‘Scooter’ in the majors since Scooter Rizzuto, played two full years with the Reds in 2017 and 2018 but was injured and played only 21 games in 2019 before he was traded to the San Francisco Giants. The Reds sent the Giants a Scooter and some cash for the always mysterious PTNBL (player to be named later). The one indelible mark Gennett left was hitting four home runs in one game. After that historic event, he said, “It’s not how big or strong you are, it’s how efficient and sometimes lucky.” But he didn’t survive the season as the Giants released him in August and nobody picked him up. It’s a tough game.

Q: What is the most home runs ever hit in a nine-inning game? — JEFF, Union.

A: In June of 2019, the Arizona Diamondbacks started a game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Bank One Ballpark with the first three batters hitting home runs. That was harbinger of homers. Before the game was over, the two teams combined for an MLB-record 13 homers. The D-Backs hit eight. No Arizona player hit more than one. Philly’s Scott Kingery hit two of his team’s five and one was hit by former Reds outfielder Jay Bruce. One team? In 1987 the Toronto Blue Jays hit 10 homers in one game against Baltimore. Orioles pitchers were treated the next day for shell shock.

Q: In your illustrious career, who is the youngest athlete you ever interviewed that went on to stardom in their sport? — GREG, Beavercreek.

A: In 1976, at the zenith of The Big Red Machine, there was this 7-year-old kid running around the outfield snagging fly balls like a big leaguer and after batting practice he would be in manager Sparky Anderon’s office grabbing a red pop out a mini-refrigerator. Because of who he was, I interviewed him for a little feature story and got maybe 10 words out of him. Twenty-four years later I interviewed him as a player with the Cincinnati Reds and still couldn’t get more than 10 words an interview out of him. He hated to talk about himself. His name (in case you haven’t already recognized him): Ken Griffey Jr. And I’m still interviewing him, 10 words at a time.