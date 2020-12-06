Mayfield throws 4 TDs in 1st half, Browns beat Titans

The Titans made it interesting late.

Kenny Vaccaro picked up a fumble by Mayfield and ran it 53 yards with 48 seconds left. Ryan Tannehill hit Cam Batson for an 8-yard TD pass with 28 seconds to go, but Andy Janovich recovered the onside kick to seal the Browns’ longest winning streak since they closed out 2009 with four wins.

Mayfield became the first Browns quarterback to throw four TDs in the first half since Hall of Famer Otto Graham in 1951. Mayfield, who threw four of his five TDs in the second half of a win against Cincinnati on Oct. 25, had only two touchdown passes over the past four games combined.

Nobody else in the NFL has thrown four TD passes in a half this season, and Mayfield had 290 yards by halftime, just off his season high of 297 yards.

This time, Mayfield completed passes to eight different receivers with a TD pass apiece to Jarvis Landry; backup tackle Kendall Lamm who became the first Browns lineman to catch a TD pass since 2001; a 75-yarder to Donovan Peoples-Jones and a 17-yarder to Rashard Higgins.

Nick Chubb added a 1-yard TD just before halftime.

The Titans got a bit cute on their opening drive. Tannehill threw a pass to wide-open offensive lineman Aaron Brewer, who dropped the ball. Then Henry ran on fourth down and appeared to pick up the first down, but officials marked him short of the marker. Coach Mike Vrabel unsuccessfully challenged the spot.

Tennessee opened the second half scoring back-to-back touchdowns within the first six minutes. First, Tannehill threw a 22-yard pass to MyCole Pruitt. The tight end picked up A.J. Brown’s fumble on a 16-yard catch and ran 3 yards for a TD on the next drive to pull the Titans within 38-21.

The Titans came in with five turnovers, the fewest in the NFL. Cleveland forced three, the last at the end of the third quarter. Adam Humphries, playing his first game since Nov. 1 because of a concussion, bobbled a pass from Tannehill that was picked off by cornerback M.J. Stewart at the Browns 9.

Tennessee’s Corey Davis had career highs of 11 catches for 182 yards, including a touchdown catch, as the Titans tried to rally through the air in the second half.

GARRETT’S BACK

Myles Garrett got a sack of Tannehill early in the fourth quarter, giving him 10 1/2 for the season. He came in tied for second in the league despite missing two games. He led the league in sacks when he went on the COVID-19 list.

UP NEXT

The Browns host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Dec. 14.

The Titans visit Jacksonville next Sunday.