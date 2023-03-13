March Madness: 5 area players going to 2023 NCAA men’s tourney

Kebba Nije, Centerville (hometown) — Penn State

A 6-10, 237-pound freshman, Nije started 24 games and played in 35. He averaged 3.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game and is shooting over 50 percent from the floor. Nije played for the Elks for two seasons before finishing his high school career at La Lumiere in Indiana.

Ian Sabouin, Badin High School — Xavier

A 6-4, 195-pound freshman, Sabourin is a walk-on for the Musketeers majoring in finance. He has played in two games.

Trey Robinson, Hamilton High School — Northern Kentucky

A 6-6, 220-pound junior, Robinson has played significant minutes throughout his career for the Norse and averages 6.9 points and 3.7 rebounds this season. He is shooting 34.7 percent from 3-point range this season and has 88 steals in 88 career games.

Alex Williams, Xenia (hometown) — Furman

A 6-5, 235-pound sophomore, Williams played his high school ball for Cincinnati Moeller and has played in 41 games for the Paladins over the past two seasons. He is averaging 6.2 points and 2.9 rebounds this season.