X
Dark Mode Toggle

March Madness: 5 area players going to 2023 NCAA men’s tourney

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
58 minutes ago

The men’s NCAA Tournament field of 68 has been set, and a handful of players from the area are set to be part of it.

ExploreSome familiar faces in First Four

Here is a closer look at them:

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Andre Gordon, Sidney High School — Texas A&M

The 6-2 senior averages 2.2 points per game for the Aggies. He played in all 32 games, starting six, and is shooting 31 percent from 3-point range.

Kebba Nije, Centerville (hometown) — Penn State

A 6-10, 237-pound freshman, Nije started 24 games and played in 35. He averaged 3.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game and is shooting over 50 percent from the floor. Nije played for the Elks for two seasons before finishing his high school career at La Lumiere in Indiana.

Ian Sabouin, Badin High School — Xavier

A 6-4, 195-pound freshman, Sabourin is a walk-on for the Musketeers majoring in finance. He has played in two games.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Trey Robinson, Hamilton High School — Northern Kentucky

A 6-6, 220-pound junior, Robinson has played significant minutes throughout his career for the Norse and averages 6.9 points and 3.7 rebounds this season. He is shooting 34.7 percent from 3-point range this season and has 88 steals in 88 career games.

Alex Williams, Xenia (hometown) — Furman

A 6-5, 235-pound sophomore, Williams played his high school ball for Cincinnati Moeller and has played in 41 games for the Paladins over the past two seasons. He is averaging 6.2 points and 2.9 rebounds this season.

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes to host NCAA women’s tournament opening games
2
First Four favorites? Familiar NCAA programs headed back to UD Arena
3
High schools: Preble Shawnee boys fall just short of state final four...
4
Ohio State Buckeyes: QBs working on using legs more
5
Ask Hal: What do you call a robot that calls balls and strikes?

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top