Major League Baseball postpones start of season again

Now a possible April 7 opening day has been pushed back to April 14. The Cincinnati Reds are scheduled to start a home series against the St. Louis Cardinals that day.

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Wednesday, “this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately. The Clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal.