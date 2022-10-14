League title on the line in Badin-Fenwick football clash

This season has been about learning how to win. The Falcons have done it with a sturdy defense and an offense that spreads the ball around. Quarterback Jude Hook directs the the Wing-T offense. Fenwick allows just 9.75 points per game, and Hooks has thrown for 428 yards and three touchdowns while running for 505 yards and seven touchdowns .

Connor Schmuelling has 550 yards and six touchdowns, and Jordan Vann and Joey Maier each have more than 200 yards rushing as well.

“Coming from last year and the way things ended, overall it’s just a different year, different mindset,” Mueller said. “It’s fun to see the progress, but we’ve got a big mountain to climb and we’re excited for the challenge.”

Badin coach Nick Yordy said he hasn’t really brought up the potential of clinching a league title this week because his message has been centered on getting players prepared for a good Fenwick team.

The two schools didn’t meet in football last year because Fenwick had to cancel because of COVID, so many of the players on this young Badin team have not ever faced the Falcons. Yordy said Badin hasn’t faced a quarterback like Hooks yet, and the Falcons can pose a lot of problems on defense.

“Fenwick is much improved from what they’ve been,” Yordy said. “A lot of things stand out on film, but their size and physicality are what I notice most. It’s a matter of getting off the bus and knowing we are going to be in for a tough Fenwick team. Their defense is good, it’s going to be tough containing some of their athletes on offense. We have to play a good game to come out and win.”

Badin graduated the majority of the statistical leaders from last year’s state runner-up team, but Yordy praised the players for stepping up in all phases of the game. Now, it’s just a matter of trying to get players healthy, as a number of guys are banged up as often is the case for a lot of teams at this point in the season.

Mueller said he’s dealing with the same kind of issues, but Badin is a challenge regardless. Alex Ritzie leads the league with 1,507 yards passing, Carter Russo has a league-best 683 yards rushing and Braedyn Moore, a University of Cincinnati, tops the league with 638 yards receiving.

“They are very-well coached, they have a very fast defense, so you’ve got a lot of challenges,” Mueller said. “They’ve got one of the better players in the city with Braedyn Moore. I don’t think he comes out -- he plays about every down in all phases. They are very sound. We have to play turnover free football and great defense to have a chance to win this game.”