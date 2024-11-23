Late score gives Ohio State slim halftime lead over Indiana

Ty Son Lawton capped it with a 2-yard touchdown run set up by three third down conversions and two pass interference penalties on Ohio State’s Davison Igbinosun.

No. 2 Ohio State followed with a 73-yard drive, but it went for nothing when Quinshon Judkins was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 run from the shotgun.

The Buckeyes got the ball back in good field position, though, and were able to cash in as Will Howard hit Emeka Egbuka for an 11-yard touchdown with 7:22 left in the second quarter.

They took the lead late in the second quarter on a 4-yard run by TreVeyon Henderson that was set up by a massive Indiana blunder.

The Hoosiers were attempting to punt the ball away with under two minutes left, but the snap went through James Evans hands. He was able to recover it but swarmed by Ohio State’s Caden Curry at the Indiana 7-yard line.