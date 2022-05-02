journal-news logo
Lakota West grad Mahone signed by Jaguars

West Virginia safety Sean Mahone (29) reacts after making a play against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring)

39 minutes ago

Lakota West graduate Sean Mahone is getting his NFL shot.

Mahone, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound safety out of West Virginia, signed a free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars after this weekend’s NFL Draft.

Mahone totaled197 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, 2½ sacks and four interceptions in 55 career games, including 35 starts, for the Mountaineers.

As a senior in 2021, he generated a career-best 81 tackles and was named honorable mention All-Big 12 honors.

Mahone graduated in May 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems. He graduated in May 2021 with his master’s in business administration. He was a finalist this season for the William Campbell Trophy, the academic Heisman.

At Lakota West, he was a two-year starter who made 94 tackles in his final two seasons. Mahone was a two-time, All-Greater Miami Conference first team selection and a first-team, All-Southwest District first team pick in 2015. He was honorable mention all state as a senior in 2015.

There are currently two Lakota West products -- linebacker Jordan Hicks (Minnesota) and center Ryan Kelly (Indianapolis) -- in the NFL.

