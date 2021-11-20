Lakota West falls to Moeller in Division I regional final

MASON -- The Lakota West High School football team had its chances against Moeller, but some untimely mistakes cost the Firebirds their first trip to the final four.
West had a touchdown negated by a penalty in the first half and ultimately that might have been the difference, as Moeller came away with a 21-17 win in the Division I, Region 4 final Friday at Mason’s Atrium Stadium. A fumbled snap, one of two on the night, and a third dropped pass with an open lane to the end zone in the fourth quarter also played a factor in West’s inability to pull ahead late, though the Firebirds crossed into Crusaders territory for one last attempt in the final minute.
The Firebirds (11-2) went into the locker room down 14-9 after settling for a field goal on a drive that they thought should have been a touchdown in the second quarter, and although they briefly took a lead in the third quarter, West couldn’t hold it.
Moeller (11-3) regained the upper hand early in the fourth quarter on a Jordan Marshall 4-yard run for the final score, and with 5:36 left West quarterback Mitch Bolden fumbled the snap on third down near midfield. The Crusaders were able to do enough offensively on the ensuing drive to run down the clock so West had just 55 seconds left to make a comeback.
West made it to the Crusaders’ 34 but two passes to the end zone fell incomplete to end the game, and Moeller advanced to the Division I state semifinals Friday against Springfield (12-1), which beat Marysville 27-0 in the Region 2 final Friday.
After a slow start for both teams, Moeller broke the ice late in the first quarter after the Firebirds fumbled a handoff deep in their own territory and Chase Brown recovered to set up Noah Geselbracht’s 7-yard pass to Jordan Marshall for a 7-0 lead with 2:17 left.
West answered on the following drive but as the Firebirds were celebrating Bolden’s touchdown pass to Trent Lloyd, a late flag came out indicating Bolden had crossed the line of scrimmage before making the throw. West ended up settling for a 30-yard field goal by Tyler Bohn to make it a 7-3 game with 10:06 left in the second quarter.
The Crusaders’ offense figured out how to break West’s talented secondary with Brandon White bursting through at the last moment to make a diving catch on a 40-yard pass, and Moeller took advantage of the momentum to extend the lead on Jared Merk’s 4-yard touchdown reception.
Bolden answered the call next, though, connecting with Alex Afari on a 37-yard touchdown pass to close the gap to 14-9 with 4:29 left in the half. Moeller blocked the extra point attempt, then drove down to the other end on the ensuing drive and was about to score again when West junior linebacker Mike Brankamp stepped up to pick off a pass at the 1-yard line to hold the deficit to five points going into the break.
Lakota West had never trailed at halftime, and the defensive momentum carried into a three-and-out for Moeller to open the second half, and the Firebirds took their only lead at 17-14 on Cameron Goode’s 6-yard run and a two-point conversion pass to Lloyd with 2:54 left in the third.
That would be the last time West would reach the red zone.
