Lakota West falls to Moeller in Division I regional final

After a slow start for both teams, Moeller broke the ice late in the first quarter after the Firebirds fumbled a handoff deep in their own territory and Chase Brown recovered to set up Noah Geselbracht’s 7-yard pass to Jordan Marshall for a 7-0 lead with 2:17 left.

West answered on the following drive but as the Firebirds were celebrating Bolden’s touchdown pass to Trent Lloyd, a late flag came out indicating Bolden had crossed the line of scrimmage before making the throw. West ended up settling for a 30-yard field goal by Tyler Bohn to make it a 7-3 game with 10:06 left in the second quarter.

The Crusaders’ offense figured out how to break West’s talented secondary with Brandon White bursting through at the last moment to make a diving catch on a 40-yard pass, and Moeller took advantage of the momentum to extend the lead on Jared Merk’s 4-yard touchdown reception.

Bolden answered the call next, though, connecting with Alex Afari on a 37-yard touchdown pass to close the gap to 14-9 with 4:29 left in the half. Moeller blocked the extra point attempt, then drove down to the other end on the ensuing drive and was about to score again when West junior linebacker Mike Brankamp stepped up to pick off a pass at the 1-yard line to hold the deficit to five points going into the break.

Lakota West had never trailed at halftime, and the defensive momentum carried into a three-and-out for Moeller to open the second half, and the Firebirds took their only lead at 17-14 on Cameron Goode’s 6-yard run and a two-point conversion pass to Lloyd with 2:54 left in the third.

That would be the last time West would reach the red zone.