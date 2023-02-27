Lakota West boys basketball coach Jim Leon will not return next season

Leon said there were significant expectations going into this season that included a tougher regular season schedule, but ultimately the results didn’t come together as was hoped.

Lakota West Athletic Director Scott Kaufman said the search for a new head coach will begin immediately. Kaufman said he enjoyed working with Leon the past five seasons.

“I consider Jimmy a great friend,” Lakota West athletic director Scott Kaufman said. “This was a really hard decision to make. I’m grateful for our relationship. I very much appreciate the commitment he made to our kids and the school over the past five seasons.”

Leon has more than 500 career wins in high school basketball (boys and girls basketball combined), earning the milestone victory in February 2022. He started his high school basketball head coaching career with the Woodward boys program in 1989-90.

Leon was at Woodward when the Bulldogs were the Division I state champion in 1988, a Division I state semifinalist in 1989 and a state runner-up in 1990.

Leon led Woodward to three city titles, 10 consecutive league titles and hired now-UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin as an assistant.

Leon said he would like to continue coaching high school basketball. For now, he will follow Cronin and UCLA with the hopes of following the Bruins when they play in the NCAA tournament.

Leon arrived at Lakota West in May 2018 and led the Firebirds to a 14-12 record in his second season with a district final appearance.

Prior to Lakota West, he also coached at Mariemont and started the Clark Montessori boys’ basketball program and led the Cougars to a league championship in 2006 and ‘07. He coached the St. Ursula basketball program from 2010 to 2015.

