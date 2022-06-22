Lakota East names new new athletic director

Meiring said she is grateful for Bryant’s leadership within the athletic department and the recommendation for the new opportunity. Meiring wants to carry on with the continuity of excellence in athletics at the school.

Meiring is looking forward to the new school year with enthusiasm for the Division I school in the Greater Miami Conference.

“I’m super excited to take over and keep leading the student-athletes,” Meiring said.

Prior to Lakota East, Meiring was an assistant athletic director for three years at St. Ursula Academy where she also coached basketball.

Meiring has also taught physical education and coached basketball at Hamilton High School.

Lakota East has had numerous accomplishments within its athletic department in recent years. The Thunderhawks have had an individual or team state champion every year since 2014.