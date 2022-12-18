Lairy scores 30 as Miami defeats Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mekhi Lairy scored 30 points as Miami beat Bellarmine 71-67 on Saturday night.
Lairy also contributed five assists for the RedHawks (5-6). Morgan Safford scored 14 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and added five rebounds. Kamari Williams was 2 of 7 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with seven points.
Ben Johnson led the way for the Knights (5-7) with 19 points. Garrett Tipton added 17 points, two steals and three blocks for Bellarmine. Juston Betz also had 12 points, four assists and three steals.
Miami hosts Wright State on Thursday.
In Other News
1
Boys basketball: Perry, Bennie-Powell lead Lakota East past Lakota West
2
Bengals’ first-round pick likely to get first start vs. Buccaneers...
3
Bahamas Bowl: RedHawks come up 2 yards short in loss to UAB
4
Ohio State football: Players endorse newest member of coaching staff
5
UAB vs. Miami: What to know about today’s Bahamas Bowl
About the Author