Lairy, Brown lead Miami to road win over WMU

Miami University's Dalonte Brown puts up a shot during their basketball game against University of Cincinnati Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Millett Hall on Miami University campus in Oxford. University of Cincinnati won 59-58. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Miami University's Dalonte Brown puts up a shot during their basketball game against University of Cincinnati Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Millett Hall on Miami University campus in Oxford. University of Cincinnati won 59-58. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Sports
By Staff Report
25 minutes ago

Miami put four players in double figures Saturday in a 70-62 Mid-American Conference road win at Western Michigan.

Mekhi Lairy and Dalonte Brown both scored 15 points, Precious Ayah added 12 and Isaiah Coleman-Lands 11 for the RedHawks (8-7, 2-2 MAC).

A Brown 3-pointer to start the second half put Miami up for good. The Broncos (4-12, 0-5 MAC) closed to within 48-46, but Lairy scored five straight points during a 7-0 run to extend Miami’s lead to 55-46 with just over seven minutes to play.

When WMU got within three with 2:22 to play, Brown drilled a 3-pointer with 1:50 left to put Miami back up six.

The RedHawks had no second-half turnovers and finished 15-of-15 from the free throw line, the first time they’ve been perfect from the charity stripe this season.

Miami returns home Tuesday night to host archrival Ohio.

Staff Report
