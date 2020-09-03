X

Joey Votto: A closer look at his 13 career walk-off hits

By David Jablonski
Reds avoided sweep Wednesday thanks to his ninth-inning single

Joey Votto rescued the Cincinnati Reds from a total disaster Wednesday.

Facing the possibility of a three-game sweep by one of the teams they are trying to catch in the National League Central Division, the Reds escaped with a 4-3 victory at Great American Ball Park thanks to Votto’s one-out single, which scored Shogo Akiyama with the winning run in the ninth.

With 23 games remaining, the Reds (16-21) trailed the Cardinals (14-14) by 2½ games in the race for the division’s second playoff berth. They were two games behind the Colorado Rockies (18-19), who were leading the race for the league’s final playoff bid.

“They do feel like must-wins for sure with so few games left,” Votto said. “Playing against the teams above us, they are must-wins. The time is for sure running out.”

This was Votto’s second walk-off hit of the season and the 13th of his career. That’s the most by a Red since Pete Rose produced his 13th career walk-off RBI on July 17, 1986.

This was Votto’s first walk-off hit in September. Six of his walk-off hits have been singles. Five have been home runs, including one grand slam. He won one game with a game-ending sacrifice fly.

Here’s a look back at Votto’s first 12 walk-off hits:

1. July 2, 2009: Votto’s bases-loaded single in the 10th inning against Clay Zavada scored Chris Dickerson, and gave the Reds a 3-2 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

2. May 18, 2010: A single in the ninth against Trevor Hoffman scored Chris Heisey, giving the Reds a 5-4 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

3. Sept. 11, 2010: A lead-off solo home run in the 10th against Justin Thomas gave the Reds a 5-4 victory. Votto’s first walk-off home run of his career came during an MVP season that saw him hit a career-high 37 home runs.

4. May 13, 2011: A single in the 10th against Jason Motte scored Heisey, lifting the Reds to a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

5. Aug. 28, 2011: Votto’s lead-off solo home run in the 14th against Collin Balester lifted the Reds to a 5-4 victory against the Washington Nationals.

6. May 13, 2012: Votto hit a grand slam against Henry Rodriguez in the ninth as the Reds won 9-6. Devin Mesoraco, Drew Stubbs and Heisey were on base.

Votto hit three home runs in the game and became the first player in baseball history to hit a game-ending grand slam for his third home run.

7. April 3, 2013: A single in the ninth against Scott Downs scored Shin-Soo Choo. The Reds beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4.

The Reds' Joey Votto watches the flight of his game-winning sacrifice fly in the 13th inning Sunday, Aug. 11, 2013, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff
The Reds' Joey Votto watches the flight of his game-winning sacrifice fly in the 13th inning Sunday, Aug. 11, 2013, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

8. Aug. 11, 2013: Votto’s sacrifice fly in the 13th against Tim Stauffer scored Jack Hannahan. The Reds beat the Padres 3-2.

The Reds greet Joey Votto at home plate after his walk-off home run in the ninth beat the Rockies on Friday, May 9, 2014, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff
The Reds greet Joey Votto at home plate after his walk-off home run in the ninth beat the Rockies on Friday, May 9, 2014, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

9. May 9, 2014: In the ninth, Votto hit a lead-off solo home run against Boone Logan, of the Colorado Rockies, to give the Reds a 4-3 victory.

The Reds converge on Joey Votto after his game-winning hit in the 11th inning against the Pirates on Wednesday, April 8, 2015, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
The Reds converge on Joey Votto after his game-winning hit in the 11th inning against the Pirates on Wednesday, April 8, 2015, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

10. April 8, 2015: A two-out single in the 11th against Radhames Liz scored Zack Cozart as the Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4.

Joey Votto hits a walk-off home run against the Cardinals in the ninth inning on Tuesday, June 7, 2016, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Joey Votto hits a walk-off home run against the Cardinals in the ninth inning on Tuesday, June 7, 2016, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

11. June 7, 2016: Votto’s one-out solo home run in the ninth against Kevin Siegrist gave the Reds a 7-6 victory against the Cardinals.

The Reds' Joey Votto, left, and Nick Senzel celebrate after Votto's game-winning double in the 10th inning against the Royals on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff
The Reds' Joey Votto, left, and Nick Senzel celebrate after Votto's game-winning double in the 10th inning against the Royals on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

12. Aug. 11, 2020: Votto doubled against Josh Staumont, scoring Nick Senzel as the Reds beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5.

