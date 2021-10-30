Jackson powers Fairfield to first-round playoff win; top-seeded Moeller up next

Fairfield lost as the 10th seed in the first round to seventh-seeded Elder, 42-39, last season.

Senior quarterback Michael Molnar gained 150 yards on 17 carries and scored all three of Mason’s touchdowns on runs of 13, 34 and 38 yards, but the Fairfield defense kept the Comets at bay with key plays at critical times.

Friday’s seven-point loss was Mason’s sixth by single digits this season, including 27-22 at Fairfield on Oct. 8.

“We missed some opportunities,” Mason coach Brian Castner said. “This game should’ve been tied at halftime. We’ve had trouble finishing games this season.”

One Comet opportunity cropped up on senior linebacker Kaden Evans’ interception at the Mason 44-yard line with 9:11 left in the third quarter, but Fairfield junior safety Matthew Humbarger came up with a big stop of junior running back Nick Sailers on fourth down at the Mason 36 to complete a stifling defensive stand.

The Comets also swarmed Molnar on fourth-and-4 inside the Mason 35 with 1:49 left in the game.

“They’ve been doing it the last few weeks and I had all the faith in the world they would do it again,” said Fairfield coach Jason Krause, whose team had been 2-9 against Mason going back to the 2007 season before winning twice this year, both by single-digit scores. “Things are coming together.”

Senior Sayeed Garnett’s 78-yard return to the Fairfield 21 of the kickoff after the Indians took a 14-0 lead set up Molnar’s first touchdown, but Garnett’s return couldn’t match Jackson’s explosiveness.

“Our game plan was simple,” Jackson said. “The coaches just told me to turn the corner and run fast.”

Jackson was anxious to face the Crusaders.

“Obviously, they’re a good team,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it.”