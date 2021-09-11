journal-news logo
Interception return for TD enough for Franklin to top Carlisle

Franklin's Reagen Brown outruns Carlisle's Talon Borders on a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter Friday night at Franklin. The Wildcats won 7-0. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Franklin's Reagen Brown outruns Carlisle's Talon Borders on a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter Friday night at Franklin. The Wildcats won 7-0. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
7 minutes ago

FRANKLIN – Reagen Brown’s 70-yard interception return in the first quarter was all Franklin needed Friday night in a 7-0 victory over previously unbeaten Carlisle.

Brown stepped in front of a pass by Carlisle’s Kole Larison and went the distance with 6:13 left in the first quarter. Franklin forced four turnovers and Ethan Adkins and Tressel Gibson had second-half interceptions.

Gibson’s pick came in the end zone with 4:19 left. The Wildcats (3-1) picked up three first downs to run out the clock.

Carlisle (3-1) outgained Franklin 230-92.

