HS football: Bellbrook dominates Franklin in matchup of SWBL heavyweights

Recent history suggests the Bellbrook-Franklin football game will be decided on the last snap. Friday’s tilt broke the trend.
Riding a suffocating defense and efficient offense, host Bellbrook dominated Franklin 34-0 in a match-up of the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwest Division’s two champions.
Five of the last six games between the two schools had been decided by a touchdown or less.
The Golden Eagles limited the Wildcats to 16 yards of offense en route to a 20-0 halftime lead. Capping a 92-yard drive with Seth Brorondy’s third touchdown run of the game, Bellbrook kick started a running clock with 8:49 to go.
Offensively, Bellbrook outgained Franklin 353-73.
Franklin maintains an 8-7 lead in the series since joining the SWBL in 2006 and had won four of the last five.
Since 2011, the teams have combined for seven of nine divisional titles.