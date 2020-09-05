X

HS football: Bellbrook dominates Franklin in matchup of SWBL heavyweights

Bellbrook's Jonah Atchison tackles Franklin's Drew Isaacs during their game at Bellbrook on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Nick Falzerano/CONTRIBUTED
By Eric Frantz, Contributing Writer

Recent history suggests the Bellbrook-Franklin football game will be decided on the last snap. Friday’s tilt broke the trend.

Riding a suffocating defense and efficient offense, host Bellbrook dominated Franklin 34-0 in a match-up of the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwest Division’s two champions.

Five of the last six games between the two schools had been decided by a touchdown or less.

The Golden Eagles limited the Wildcats to 16 yards of offense en route to a 20-0 halftime lead. Capping a 92-yard drive with Seth Brorondy’s third touchdown run of the game, Bellbrook kick started a running clock with 8:49 to go.

Offensively, Bellbrook outgained Franklin 353-73.

Franklin maintains an 8-7 lead in the series since joining the SWBL in 2006 and had won four of the last five.

Since 2011, the teams have combined for seven of nine divisional titles.

