High School Football: Area teams begin quest for state titles

All four of those GCL playoff matchups were losses, and the Indians’ only postseason wins since 2000 have been in 2019 against Hamilton and last year against Mason.

The Indians haven’t played St. X since 2017 when they suffered a second straight first-round loss to the Bombers. Last year, they lost to Moeller in the second round, but Fairfield has proven to be a much better team in 2022 with a lot of experience returning. Fairfield is coming off a 27-19 win over Lakota East in the regular-season finale after dropping back-to-back losses to Lakota West and Mason.

St. X is better than its record reflects from a schedule that included losses to Lakota West, Loyola Academy (Ill.), Trinity (Ky.) and Cleveland St. Ignatius, as well as a pair of conference defeats to Moeller and Elder, who have 17 wins combined.

Moeller hosts Hamilton and Elder hosts Middletown in first-round games.

2. Ross gets revenge game

No. 9-seeded Ross (5-5) gets another shot at Southwest Ohio Conference rival and No. 8-seeded Northwest (6-4) when they meet in a Division II, Region 8 game at Northwest.

In their regular-season matchup Sept. 23, the Rams were leading 35-26 going into the fourth quarter but gave up a 78-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion to make it a one-point game, and they ended up losing 36-35 on a safety.

Ross running back Jaye Warren amassed an impressive 315 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in that game, and the Rams could use another performance like that to continue their season. They had beaten Northwest in their previous three meetings.

3. Badin seeking another deep run

Badin fell short in the Division III title game last year and once again head into the playoffs on a roll as the Rams set to face No. 16-seeded Cincinnati Woodward (5-5) in a Division III, Region 12 game at Hamilton’s Virgil Schwarm Stadium.

The Rams, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Division III state poll, have won 28 straight regular-season games, dating back to the final three contests of the 2019 season. They were 6-0 in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign and 9-0 last year with the finale against Fenwick canceled because of COVID issues for the Falcons.

Badin’s only other 10-0 seasons were in 1980 and in 1978, both ending in losses in the state championship game under coach Terry Malone. Badin’s predecessor all-boys school, Hamilton Catholic, had three 10-0 finishes, and Badin went 9-0 in its first season in 1966 after the merger with all-girls Notre Dame High. The team went 8-0-2 in 1968.

Woodward enters the game having lost four of its last five games.

Joining Badin in the Region 12 field is No. 10 seed Monroe (6-4). The Hornets will face No. 7 Hughes (7-3) at Western Hills.

4. Will the third time be a charm for West?

After falling short in the regional final the past two years, Lakota West is seeking its first Final Four appearance this season. That quest begins Friday when the third-seeded Firebirds host Lebanon (4-6) in a Division 1, Region 4 opener.

The Firebirds lost to Moeller in the regional final last year and against St. X in 2020.

West was ranked No. 2 in the state this week and became the first team in school and Lakota district history to notch a 10-0 regular-season. Lebanon has won three of its last five but ended its regular season with a 44-8 loss to 2021 state champion Winton Woods.

5. Other games to watch

Two other area teams, Edgewood and Fenwick, earned No. 3 seeds in their respective regions.

Edgewood hosts No. 14 Lima Senior (3-7) in Division II, Region 8, as the Cougars seek to continue the momentum of a nine-game winning streak, which followed a season-opening loss to Milford. The Cougars won two playoff games last year before falling at Piqua to end their season at 9-3.

Fenwick (7-3) is the No. 3 seed in D-IV, Region 14 and hosts No. 14 Eaton (6-4). The Falcons are enjoying a strong second season under coach Mark Mueller and head into Friday’s game coming off a 39-6 win at Carroll.

Carlisle won its last two games to make the playoff field in D-V, Region 20. The No. 16 Indians (4-6) will be on the road against No. 1 Valley View (9-1). The Southwestern Buckeye League foes met on Sept. 30 at Valley View. The Spartans beat the Indians 49-13.