Trotwood-Madison dominates second half to beat Carroll in second round

Hezekiah Hudson-Davis rushed for three touchdowns as No. 3 seed Trotwood-Madison beat No. 19 seed Carroll 28-7 in the second round of the Division III, Region 12 playoffs.
The Rams (4-0), the defending D-III state champions, will play No. 6 Alter or No. 11 Dunbar in the regional quarterfinals on Oct. 23.
Carroll led 7-6 at halftime thanks to a 56-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Chapman to Steve Chapman.
Trotwood-Madison took control with three touchdowns in the third quarter. Hudson-Davis, who had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, scored on runs of 1 and 5 yards in the third quarter. A 79-yard run by Davis set up the third touchdown.
Jeremiah Hudson-Davis scored Trotwood-Madison’s fourth touchdown with 55 seconds left in the third quarter.
Trotwood-Madison started the season in Week 4 and beat Ponitz, Thurgood Marshall and Belmont in the regular season. It received a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Carroll (4-4) advanced to the second round by beating No. 14 Celina 42-39.