Tri-Village’s Murphy unable to repeat as medalist in 800 at Olympics

Emmanuel Korir, of Kenya, won the race in 1:45.06. Ferguson Rotich, of Kenya, finished second in 1:45.23. Patryk Dobek, of Poland, took the bronze in 1:45.39.

Murphy, a bronze medalist at the Rio Games in 2016, recorded the second-best time in his heat (1 minute, 44.18 seconds) in the semifinals Sunday.