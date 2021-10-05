Scholarship set up in memory of local running pioneer

A scholarship with a $25,000 endowment at Bowling Green State University will honor the memory of Steve Price, a local running pioneer who died in June at 78.
According to Price’s sister, Lisa Price O’Dowd, the Steve Price Memorial Scholarship “is designed to benefit dedicated and deserving track and field athletes who not only want to run, throw and jump but receive an education.”
Bowling Green hired Price to coach women’s track and cross country in 1989. He spent 10 years at the school and was named Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year in 1995, 1996 and 1998 when he led the program to conference championships. His 1995 team placed third at the NCAA district meet and became the first MAC team to earn a berth in the NCAA championships.
Price also coached track and cross country at the University of Dayton, Sidney Lehman High School and the University of Findlay. He was well known in Dayton for founding the Kettering Striders track club and helping begin the Ohio River Road Runners Club and Dayton River Corridor Classic.
Bill Schnier, a friend of Price who coached track and field for 33 years at the University of Cincinnati, said $4,685 was collected for the scholarship when Price’s family asked for donations in lieu of flowers after his death. People can still donate through Bowling Green’s website as the family works toward the $25,000 total.
Schnier said Price would be happy to know Bowling Green athletes will benefit from the scholarship. It was one of his favorite stops in his coaching career.
“He actually had a lot of special places,” Schnier said, “but he was (at Bowling Green) for 10 years, and he was very successful there for 10 years. I don’t know if he more successful there than other places, but he just had a higher profile.”