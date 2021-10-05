Scholarship set up in memory of local running pioneer

According to Price’s sister, Lisa Price O’Dowd, the Steve Price Memorial Scholarship “is designed to benefit dedicated and deserving track and field athletes who not only want to run, throw and jump but receive an education.”

Bowling Green hired Price to coach women’s track and cross country in 1989. He spent 10 years at the school and was named Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year in 1995, 1996 and 1998 when he led the program to conference championships. His 1995 team placed third at the NCAA district meet and became the first MAC team to earn a berth in the NCAA championships.