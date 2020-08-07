High school football season shortened to six games; all teams will make playoffs

If there is a season, it will begin the week of Aug. 24. The regular season will end Sept. 28. The playoffs will begin Oct. 9, and state championships would be played no later than Nov. 21. The length of the playoffs will be determined by how many teams are playing in each division.

The OHSAA will also allow schools that have been eliminated from the playoffs or that choose not to enter the playoffs to schedule additional regular-season games through Nov. 14. Teams can play a maximum of 10 regular-season games if they do that.

The OHSAA will not use the computer ratings to determine the playoff seedings this fall. Seeding will be done via a vote by coaches the week of Sept. 28.

All playoff games through the regional semifinals and possibly the regional finals will be hosted by the higher-seeded team, and schools must commit to the playoffs by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 13. Playoff regions will be drawn on Sept. 18, and schools can withdraw from the playoffs without penalty until Sept. 24.

“The regions previously approved during the May 2020 OHSAA Board of Directors meetings will not be used,” the OHSAA announced. “Due to mass changes in participation in the sport from our member schools since May, regions will be re‐drawn. We need to know which schools have decided to not to enter the playoffs by September 24 in order for the coaches to complete a newly devised (for football) voting and seeding process by September 30.”

Madison’s Gabe Higgs carries the football defended by Carlisle’s Jayden Sweeney during their game Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019 at Laughlin Field in Carlisle. Madison won 26-16. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

There will not be a single site for all seven state championship games.

“Availability of sites and proximity to participating schools will be taken into consideration during site selection,” the OHSAA announced.

The OHSAA also said, “A decision on spectators at contact sports has not yet been made. However, the OHSAA believes that at a minimum parents should be permitted to attend.”

Football practice began across the state Saturday, though many schools across Ohio have chosen not to play this fall or have not started practice yet. Dayton Public Schools and Middletown High School are among the local school districts to suspend sports.

Some conferences, like the Greater Western Ohio Conference and Miami Valley League, reconfigured their schedules last week, announcing they will play a conference-only schedule.