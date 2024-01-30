H.S. Results 1/29: Martin pours in 32 points in ‘Boro win

Monday’s Results

Badin 53, Fenwick 18: B: Even 21, Pate 13.

Butler 48, Tecumseh 20

Cedarville 59, Kenton Ridge 25

Colerain 60, Sycamore 57

Grandview Hts. 40, Madison Plains 37

Legacy Christian 66, Emmanuel Christian 22: LC: Lawrence 12.

McNicholas 62, Chaminade Julienne 37

Miami East 35, West Liberty Salem 24

Northmont 47, Piqua 25

Ponitz 62, Dunbar 42

Princeton 51, Oak Hills 35

Springboro 66, Bellbrook 44: B: Frantz 20, Scohy 17. S: Martin 32, Downing 10.

Thurgood Marshall 69, Stivers 24

Troy Christian 61, Graham 53

Wayne 67, Trotwood 28: W: Chambers 16.

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1957, Legacy Christian 1497: DC: Fuller 213 game, Hicks 197 game.

Newton 1888, Mississinawa Valley 1258

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Newton 1758, Mississinawa Valley 1734

