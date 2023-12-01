H.S. Results 11/30: Four score in double digits to lead Tri-Village girls

Football

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Thursday’s Final

MASSILLON WASHINGTON 7, AKRON HOBAN 2

AH 0 2 0 0 – 2

MW 0 7 0 0 – 7

Second Quarter

MW: Lenix 6 run (Keller kick).

MW: Safety.

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 48, Newton 36

Bradford 37, Twin Valley South 25: B: Harleman 14.

Brookville 47, Eaton 44

Fairfield 44, Ursuline 27

Graham 64, Riverside 55

Mississinawa Valley 73, Dixie 37

Monroe 34, Franklin 20

Oakwood 47, Carlisle 38

Tri-Village 67, Preble Shawnee 27: TV: Hager 15, DeLong 13, Black 13, Mize 11.

Waynesville 57, Middletown Madison 47: W: Berrey 17, See 13, Whitaker 11.

Wednesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 50, Indian Lake 35

Ben Logan 50, Ridgemont 11: BL: Stahler 11.

Butler 44, Tippecanoe 38

Carroll 72, Tecumseh 30

Cin. Country Day 57, CHCA 32

Dunbar 46, Dohn Community 32

Fairbanks 40, West Jefferson 36

Fairmont 52, Northmont 39: F: Thornton 24, Roark 12.

Kenton Ridge 44, Springfield Shawnee 38: KR: McFadden 11, Jenkins 11, Glass 11.

Mechanicsburg 69, Triad 29: T: LeMay 12. M: DeLong 16, Heizer 15, Forrest 15.

Mt. Healthy 70, Colerain 46

Seven Hills 56, MVCA 32

Springboro 69, Beavercreek 58: S: Martin 21, Downing 17, Trent 13.

Summit Country Day 38, Roger Bacon 30

Urbana 51, Meadowdale 50: U: Dixon 22, Mounce 15.

Wayne 46, Miamisburg 39: M: Turner 14, Dixon 10.

Xenia 46, Fairborn 22

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2576, Northeastern 2262: M: Ritchie 457 series.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2568, Northeastern 1664: M: Westfall 394 series, Rausch 393 series.

Wednesday’s Results

Fairmont 2096, Northmont 1851: N: Fritz 234 game, Smith 171 game.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

