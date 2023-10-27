H.S. Results 10/26

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division III
Dayton Christian 2, Miami East 1
Girls Soccer
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Centerville 1, Anderson 0, 2OT: C: Boettcher goal, Koch assist, Reichard shutout.
Milford 3, Beavercreek 0
Mt. Notre Dame 1, Oak Hills 0
Seton 4, Springboro 1
Division II
Badin 2, McAuley 1: B: Creech 2 goals, Rhodes assist, Mathews assist.
Summit Country Day 5, Carroll 2
Waynesville 3, Tippecanoe 1: W: Williams 2 goals, Woody goal, Erbach assist.
Division III
Cin. Country Day 5, Anna 0
Madeira 3, Lehman Catholic 0
Mariemont 3, Legacy Christian 2
West Liberty-Salem 2, Clermont Northeastern 0: WLS: Dunham 2 goals, Weaver assist, Collins shutout.
Girls Volleyball
TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
Centerville 3, Sidney 0
Lebanon 3, Wayne 0
Seton 3, Milford 0
Springboro 3, Bellbrook 1
Ursuline Academy 3, Turpin 0
Division IV
Cin. Christian 3, Ripley Union-Lewis 0
MVCA 3, Middletown Christian 1
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.