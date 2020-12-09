Hamilton grad playing key reserve role for Northern Kentucky basketball

Hamilton High School graduate Trey Robinson, a freshman at Northern Kentucky, played a season-high 33 minutes Tuesday in a 66-60 loss to the Dayton Flyers at UD Arena.
Robinson, a 6-foot-6 guard, scored 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting. He grabbed five rebounds. He played the most minutes of any reserve and the third-most minutes on the team.
Through four games, Robinson is averaging 10.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 25.5 minutes. The Norse are 2-2.
Last season as a senior at Hamilton, Robinson averaged 19.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.