Hamilton grad playing key reserve role for Northern Kentucky basketball

Dayton's Ibi Watson guards Northern Kentucky's Trey Robinson on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
By David Jablonski

Hamilton High School graduate Trey Robinson, a freshman at Northern Kentucky, played a season-high 33 minutes Tuesday in a 66-60 loss to the Dayton Flyers at UD Arena.

Robinson, a 6-foot-6 guard, scored 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting. He grabbed five rebounds. He played the most minutes of any reserve and the third-most minutes on the team.

Through four games, Robinson is averaging 10.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 25.5 minutes. The Norse are 2-2.

Last season as a senior at Hamilton, Robinson averaged 19.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

