journal-news logo
X

Fairfield’s run game dominant in victory over Hamilton

Fairfield running back Juseters Fataki runs through a tackle by Hamilton's Donovan Ripley for a nine-yard touchdown in the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Fairfield. Photo by Jeff Gilbert
Caption
Fairfield running back Juseters Fataki runs through a tackle by Hamilton's Donovan Ripley for a nine-yard touchdown in the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Fairfield. Photo by Jeff Gilbert

Credit: Jeff Gilbert

Credit: Jeff Gilbert

Sports
By David Jablonski
1 hour ago

Led by Jordon Jackson’s 135 yards, Fairfield rushed for 293 yards and limited big plays with the help of penalties to defeat Hamilton 28-14 on Friday in Fairfield.

Fairfield (2-3, 2-2 GMC) put the game away with a fourth-quarter drive that ended with Kavi Bivins’ four-yard touchdown run with 7:06 left.

Hamilton (1-3, 0-3) scored twice in the third quarter on a 55-yard pass from wide receiver Elijah Givens to quarterback Kerry Ware and Ware’s 15-yard pass to Breeon Ishmail to cut its deficit to 20-14.

Hamilton had two touchdowns and a couple other long plays called back on penalties.

Juesters Fataki’s nine-yard run and Bivins’ two-yard run put Fairfield up 13-0 at halftime. Quarterback Talon Fisher put the Indians up 20-7 in the third with a 19-yard run.

Hamilton passed for 174 yards and Ware was 6 of 11 for 119 yards.

Fairfield had the edge in total yards 328-271.

In Other News
1
Springfield stays unbeaten with shutout of Fairmont
2
Improving Bengals rookie could make first start against Steelers
3
Ohio State Buckeyes: What to know about the Akron game
4
Miami’s Martin knows Army will ‘fight and scratch’ for every inch
5
Ohio State Buckeyes: New QB could be in the lineup Saturday night
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top