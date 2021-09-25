High School Football Week 6 Roundup: Badin cruises to 6-0; East, West stay perfect in GMC play

Other Games

Lakota East 34, Sycamore 27: Charlie Kenrich snagged the game-winning score for Lakota East (5-1) on a 23-yard pass from T.J. Kathman in the middle of the fourth quarter. Kathman threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran in two more and Eric Davis tacked on a rushing TD. East improved to 4-0 in the Greater Miami Conference.

Lakota West 28, Mason 7: Mitch Bolden got Lakota West (5-1) on the board with a touchdown run in the first quarter and Bolden added TD strikes to Ohio State commit Jyaire Brown and Kentucky commit Alex Afari. West moved to 4-0 in GMC play.

Centerville 45, Springboro 26: Sam Feldman threw for 192 yards with two touchdowns and Mason Leach posted six catches for 144 yards with a TD in a losing effort for ‘Boro (3-2).

Ross 26, Northwest 14: Brayden Fraasman rumbled for 105 yards with two touchdowns, Aidan Brown added 125 yards on the ground and Riley Caldwell had a rushing score for Ross (4-1).