High School Football Week 6 Roundup: Badin cruises to 6-0; East, West stay perfect in GMC play

Led by Landyn Vidourek unbeaten Badin went on the road and cruised to a 62-0 win versus Carroll in the team’s Greater Catholic League Co-Ed opener on Friday.
Vidourek finished 10-of-12 for 206 yards with three touchdowns and Braedyn Moore hauled in six passes for 110 yards with a rushing and a receiving TD as the Rams piled up 504 yards of offense on the night.
Zach Yordy added two rushing touchdowns and Eric Rawlings had a receiving and a rushing score.
The win bumped Badin to 6-0 overall; Carroll dropped to 1-5.
Badin will continue GCLC play next Friday when it hosts Alter.
Other Games
Lakota East 34, Sycamore 27: Charlie Kenrich snagged the game-winning score for Lakota East (5-1) on a 23-yard pass from T.J. Kathman in the middle of the fourth quarter. Kathman threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran in two more and Eric Davis tacked on a rushing TD. East improved to 4-0 in the Greater Miami Conference.
Lakota West 28, Mason 7: Mitch Bolden got Lakota West (5-1) on the board with a touchdown run in the first quarter and Bolden added TD strikes to Ohio State commit Jyaire Brown and Kentucky commit Alex Afari. West moved to 4-0 in GMC play.
Centerville 45, Springboro 26: Sam Feldman threw for 192 yards with two touchdowns and Mason Leach posted six catches for 144 yards with a TD in a losing effort for ‘Boro (3-2).
Ross 26, Northwest 14: Brayden Fraasman rumbled for 105 yards with two touchdowns, Aidan Brown added 125 yards on the ground and Riley Caldwell had a rushing score for Ross (4-1).