Graham’s David Taylor: ‘Olympic champion the rest of my life’

Taylor improved to 3-0 in his career against Yazdani, who won the gold in 2016 at the Rio Olympics. Taylor also beat Yazdani at the 2017 World Cup and the 2018 World Championships.

Taylor, 30, won four straight state championships at Graham High School from 2006-09. He’s one of 32 wrestlers in Ohio High School Athletic Associations to accomplish that feat. He was a four-time national finalist at Penn State and won championships as a freshman and senior.

Fans of David Taylor gather at Graham Middle School to watch the Graham grad wrestle for the Olympic gold medal on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in St. Paris. Contributed photo by Joycelyn Kastl

Balloons decorate a photo of David Taylor at Graham High School in St. Paris. Contributed photo by Joycelyn Kastl

Close to 50 people, including some current and former Graham wrestlers, gathered at Graham Middle School to watch Taylor wrestle for gold. The doors opened at 6 a.m. to watch the match, which took place on Thursday evening in Tokyo.

“It was electrifying,” said Joycelyn Kastl, an athletic trainer at Graham. “There was a lot of hooting and hollering and jumping up and down and hands clapping and yelling.”

“It was awesome,” said Linda Fullerton, a retired Graham teacher. “It was exciting.”

A video camera was focused on the group, which was seen live on the NBC telecast along with a group of Taylor’s family and friends at his house near Penn State.

“His mother was so excited,” Fullerton said. “I could see her usual pacing, and just listening to them and watching them, it was electrifying.”

It was a tense room as Taylor fought back from a 2-0 deficit, tying it at 2-2 but then falling behind 3-2 before scoring the winning takedown.

“That’s David’s M.O. as a wrestler,” Kastl said. “He always finds a way. So I didn’t doubt, but I was definitely happier when that clock read zero.”

“I was like, ‘Take your chance, David; go for it,’” Fullerton said. “Because you’ve got one medal in your pocket. So you have nothing to lose.”

Both women knew Taylor when he was a Graham student.

“He’s always been focused,” Kastl said. “He just worked hard. He drove to Cincinnati twice a week during his high school career to work with a personal fitness trainer. He’s just very dedicated.”

To advance to the final, Taylor defeated Ali Shabanau, of Belarus, 11-0 in his first match. He then beat another American wrestler, Myles Nazem Amine, who’s competing for San Marino at the Olympics, 12-2 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Taylor beat Deepak Punia, of India, 10-0.

Earlier this year, Taylor said he wrote down his wrestling goals when he was 8 years old at the request of his dad, David. One of them was winning an Olympic gold medal.

“I didn’t even know what the Olympics were or how difficult it was or what,” Taylor said. “I just knew it was the pinnacle.”

United States' David Morris Taylor III and Iran's Hassan Yazdanicharati compete during the men's 86kg Freestyle wrestling final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

